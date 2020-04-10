Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mt. Shasta

    Love the powerful Mooney for a mission like this. I got to visit Shasta last summer, and was amazed by it's size.

    From Wikipedia: Mount Shasta (Karuk: Úytaahkoo or "White Mountain") is a potentially active volcano at the southern end of the Cascade Range in Siskiyou County, California. At an elevation of 14,179 feet (4321.8 m), it is the second-highest peak in the Cascades and the fifth-highest in the state. Mount Shasta has an estimated volume of 85 cubic miles (350 km3), which makes it the most voluminous stratovolcano in the Cascade Volcanic Arc. The mountain and surrounding area are part of the Shasta–Trinity National Forest.

    - James
    Love the history and that paint job is great!
