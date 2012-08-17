Hi, did anyone succeed in forcing DA Fokker to run on Windows 10? I have bought it from Flight1 as they supply new digichk4.dll library stating it should be ok for Windows 8/10. Alas after few minutes all displays and FMC stop operating. I would appreciate any hint. Of course there is possibility to get refund from Flight1, but I like the plane and hesitate to ask for refund.
Best regards
Robert