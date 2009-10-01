Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Helicopter Engines Shut Down

    Default Helicopter Engines Shut Down

    This is a new one. I can't get any of my helicopters to shut down. I hold the assigned key or button using the E key or ctrl+shift+f1 and if I hold it down long enough the rotors and engines stop but when I let go they auto start back up. My airplanes work fine. Haven't changed anything recently (like years) Any ideas?
    Mike G.
    Mike G.
    I think I found it something within my Saitek Yolk system I think. Had trouble with the Jets not shutting down as well. Not sure what I did but seems to be working. Any thoughts still welcome.
    Mike G.
    Mike G.
