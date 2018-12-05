Thread: Night Lighting

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Night Lighting

    The night lighting was updated in the last update. The street lighting on the highways is ridiculous! Wat to many lights, sometimes six across! I don't understand what all the red lights on the highways are for. I know they are working hard to improve things, but the pushback can't hit the nose wheel most of the time!Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (7) (Medium).png  Views: 5  Size: 422.1 KB  ID: 223530
    Yes, that seems to be the verdict with the latest patch. Way too many lights on single roads and highways. City buildings are still too dim. Overall, dense city lighting can look pretty good.
