Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Completely confused beginner seeking help and advice!

  1. Today, 06:05 PM #1
    KellyEllen
    KellyEllen is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default Completely confused beginner seeking help and advice!

    Hi. I am a mum with a 10 year old who dreams of being a pilot when he’s older and has been asking for a flight simulator for a while now. Was looking at getting him one for his birthday but am so confused by it all.
    Please can I ask your advice on the best one to get for his age?
    Thank you x
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:40 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,264

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by KellyEllen View Post
    Hi. I am a mum with a 10 year old who dreams of being a pilot when he’s older and has been asking for a flight simulator for a while now. Was looking at getting him one for his birthday but am so confused by it all.
    Please can I ask your advice on the best one to get for his age?
    Thank you x
    Welcome to the forum!

    To start with, what are the specs of the computer it would be run on (or make and model of computer)? How fast is your internet connection? Current flight sims can be pretty hard on a computer, leading to a less than ideal experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:56 PM #3
    KellyEllen
    KellyEllen is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default

    Hi! Thank you.

    I have not got the computer yet as that is also part of the present for him. I am aware it needs to be quite high spec from my understanding for the sim to run effectively. Internet averages at 70.5mbps on speed tests.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:21 PM #4
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,009

    Default

    Besides the computer and internet specs...how good are you or your son at running programs that may need tweaking from time to time? I would recommend not getting the new MSFS 2020 for the next 6 months or so because of all the problems going on with it at the moment.

    Maybe he can start with FSX Steam Edition for a fairly low price to start with.

    Welcome to the forums, both mum and sun or mom and son!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:48 PM #5
    VH-MAD
    VH-MAD is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    9

    Default

    Your son is quite young at 10. So I'd suggest a simple setup to start with, to see if he likes it, and he can then progress further as he gets older. Often children are very interested and excited about something for a short time, then lose interest and move on to other adventures, which is quite natural in their learning journey. So before you invest a lot of money and effort in a computer and the latest and greatest flight simulator (the world is all abuzz at the moment with Flight Simulator 2020, but as mrzippy said, that's very advanced). I don't have that, I have older software which suits my needs very well, and older sims can be bought very cheaply or got for free, and will work well on older equipment, but that's another story, as kids always want the latest and greatest like their friends and game type software is notorious for needing the latest and greatest computer (hardware).

    A good starting place, and quite realistic, with actual aerial photography, is Google Earth. It's free, is well known across the world, and has a built-in flight simulator, which for a 10 year old is not too complicated and will teach him the real experience of flying - ascending, descending, turning, landing etc. (and concepts such as pitch, roll, yaw). It has two planes built-in, a fast jet fighter and a "more normal" plane, he can learn proper flying things in the normal plane, and also have fun with the fighter (and if his friends are visiting him) zooming around. I use Google Earth sim to explore the "real world" (anywhere in the world!). Am happy to help with Google Earth flight simulator if you're interested (as I'm sure many other members can help with tips also.)

    You've come to the right place with FlightSim.com, as I'm a new member and am impressed by the very kind, helpful and professional advice, and the many years that this fraternity has been operating. You can feel safe and secure if you wish the FlightSim community take you and your son "under its wing" to get the boy started in the right direction in the right way.

    Cheers, Mark (VH-MAD in Australia)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Complete beginner, looking for advice on what sim to get
    By Dakrskythe in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-29-2018, 01:03 PM
  2. Seeking Help from a Beginner
    By pgjay34 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-25-2017, 12:38 PM
  3. Seeking a completely wired MIP for 737NG
    By Ohio737 in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-10-2017, 05:56 AM
  4. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 06:06 AM
  5. My first post. Complete beginner looking for advice.
    By Aliboy in forum FS2004
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 01-05-2006, 09:52 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules