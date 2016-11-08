Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Upgrade Windows 7 to Windows 10

    Upgrade Windows 7 to Windows 10

    I have Windows 7 and FSX Gold
    I am considering upgrading to Windows 10
    If I upgrade to 10 will I keep all my software the same, i.e. scenery, planes etc.
    What are you thoughts and experiences doing that or is it best left alone.
    

    In my case, I purchased Windows 10 on a stick. Ran the installer. There were a couple really, really old games that refused to run on W10; but, FSX and 95% of everything else I had ran fine.
