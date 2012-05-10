Thread: Administrator Mode

Is anyone aware of there being any particular benefit (or hindrance) to running MSFS in administrator mode?
Is anyone aware of there being any particular benefit (or hindrance) to running MSFS in administrator mode?
Last edited by jfitler; Today at 02:56 PM.
i7-7700K 4.20GHz
MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
2 LG 4k 32" displays
Logitech M325 mouse
Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
ACCO Model 40 stapler
Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish can
It’s useful for displaying FPS (although there are alternatives)
You can change aircraft and even location without going back to the main screen, so the process is much quicker.
However.. some say it can cause problems.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
i7-7700K 4.20GHz
MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
2 LG 4k 32" displays
Logitech M325 mouse
Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
ACCO Model 40 stapler
Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish can
Sorry, my fault.
As far as running. MSFS in admin mode I don’t think there are any benefits.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Bookmarks