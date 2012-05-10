Thread: Administrator Mode

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    jfitler
    Apr 2010
    Honolulu, HI
    42

    Default Administrator Mode

    Is anyone aware of there being any particular benefit (or hindrance) to running MSFS in administrator mode?
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    585

    Default

    It’s useful for displaying FPS (although there are alternatives)
    You can change aircraft and even location without going back to the main screen, so the process is much quicker.
    However.. some say it can cause problems.

    Steve
    jfitler
    Apr 2010
    Honolulu, HI
    42

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    It’s useful for displaying FPS (although there are alternatives)
    You can change aircraft and even location without going back to the main screen, so the process is much quicker.
    However.. some say it can cause problems.

    Steve
    Sorry... I was referring to Windows Administrator mode, not MSFS's Developer mode.
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    585

    Default

    Sorry, my fault.
    As far as running. MSFS in admin mode I don’t think there are any benefits.

    Steve
