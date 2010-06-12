Last night brought a long-awaited update for Microsoft Sim!... with the hardware upgrades and the update things are now looking very good.... Still some software gremlins but nothing major, little bugs are still with us...... So for me, it's time to collect my lovely Boeing, 747.... I'm on the ramp at Manchester filing a IFR flight plan to KBFI King County International Airport - Boeing Field via Iceland, Greenland, Newfoundland then cross country to Seattle KBFI...

Plane for this job is the Cessna Citation Jet

