Off to KBFI to collect a new 747
Last night brought a long-awaited update for Microsoft Sim!... with the hardware upgrades and the update things are now looking very good.... Still some software gremlins but nothing major, little bugs are still with us...... So for me, it's time to collect my lovely Boeing, 747.... I'm on the ramp at Manchester filing a IFR flight plan to KBFI King County International Airport - Boeing Field via Iceland, Greenland, Newfoundland then cross country to Seattle KBFI...
Plane for this job is the Cessna Citation Jet
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
