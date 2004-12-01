Thread: Crash !!!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    After last update of FS2020, control sensitivity is out of whack and when I change controller profile, it crashes. Windows and everything else up to date. Anyone else???? Thanks
    Supposedly, there is a "Hotfix" for CTDs coming from Asobo.
