Thread: FMC after Update

    I updated MSFS this morning and the first flight I loaded was with the a320 when I went through the start up I could not get the fmc to come on. Before it would come on when I switched the power on. I loaded all versions including the Stock neo with same results. Has anyone had this result and how did you get it to switch on. Thanks for any help you can give me
    After this update my Flybywire A32N no longer works. MCDU disabled and APU not available.
    I deleted and reinstalled the FLBW and the Asobo to no avail.

    I spend more times fault finding than flying with this sim
    FlyByWire are working on an update to accommodate the latest patch, this normally takes a day or two.
    FlyByWire are working on an update to accommodate the latest patch, this normally takes a day or two.
WorkingTitle have already updated their CJ4, G36, G1000 and G3000 mods if you'd like to try another plane while waiting for the A32NX update: https://github.com/Working-Title-MSFS-Mods/fspackages Scroll to the bottom of the page for the download links.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
