Thread: FMC after Update

FlyByWire are working on an update to accommodate the latest patch, this normally takes a day or two.
WorkingTitle have already updated their CJ4, G36, G1000 and G3000 mods if you'd like to try another plane while waiting for the A32NX update: https://github.com/Working-Title-MSFS-Mods/fspackages Scroll to the bottom of the page for the download links.
