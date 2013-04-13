Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New Update Has killed my A320

    bobraw776
    Angry New Update Has killed my A320

    My Flybywire A32n no longer works after this update. MCDU disabled and APU not available. Have deleted the asobo a320 and reinstalled. Have deleted Flybywire and reinstalled. No good. Any Ideas Folks?

    (I spend more times fault finding than flying with this sim).
    tiger1962
    Default

    FlyByWire are working on an update to accommodate the latest patch, this normally takes a day or two.
    WorkingTitle have already updated their CJ4, G36, G1000 and G3000 mods if you'd like to try another plane while waiting for the A32NX update: https://github.com/Working-Title-MSFS-Mods/fspackages Scroll to the bottom of the page for the download links.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
