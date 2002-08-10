Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Over the Frisian Islands

  1. Today, 11:10 AM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,536

    Default Over the Frisian Islands

    jk8309

    jk8303

    jk8301

    jk8295

    jk8306
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:13 AM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    132

    Default

    Looks amazing!!
    - James
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Repeate Communication Sequences in ATC, Over and Over and Over and Over . . .
    By pdmike in forum FS2002
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-22-2006, 10:41 AM
  2. //A "Real Plane" over the islands\\ The venerable DC#3 takes to the air over Polynesia and gives the tourists a treat
    By cookie99 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-08-2002, 04:42 AM
  3. A320 over US Virgin Islands
    By av8tor182 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-03-2002, 03:55 AM
  4. Piper PA-31 Over St. Thomas Caribbean Islands
    By preacher in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-25-2002, 08:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules