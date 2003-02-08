Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: World View

  1. Today, 09:14 AM #1
    ralphie1313
    ralphie1313 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    30

    Default World View

    IS there any kind of world view map? Also is there all the options menus at the top of the screen like the old fs?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:20 AM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    760

    Default

    If you scroll back, the world view will become global. You will have to rotate the map to see the other side.
    The bar at the top is what is available. It is a completely different program than FS2000-FSX. The old format became too constraining, so they did a substantial rewrite.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:21 AM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    581

    Default

    As well as the built in VFR map (see pull down menu while in flying) there are several addon maps available. Some will show a map on your pc, others can even display the (moving) map on a separate device, like an iPad... like this one for example
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...&highlight=Map

    As for a top menu.. no, unless you turn on developer mode.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:40 AM #4
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    760

    Default

    Before you go to developer mode, understand it can cause some significant problems, which you may not want to deal with just to get a top menu!!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. planes with "wing view aka passenger view"
    By Qantas_777 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-02-2003, 06:44 PM
  2. Wing View - Wing not visible from internal view
    By wardp in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-02-2003, 10:23 AM
  3. Next View SKIPS over Cockpit View - but Prev View doesn't! (in custom keybd config)
    By dgrrr in forum CFS3
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-29-2002, 04:06 AM
  4. default view distance (spot plane view)
    By tom5 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-30-2002, 04:15 AM
  5. Is there a way to remove "Tower View" when I press change view key?(s)
    By georgi55 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-03-2002, 05:07 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules