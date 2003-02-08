Thread: World View

IS there any kind of world view map? Also is there all the options menus at the top of the screen like the old fs?
If you scroll back, the world view will become global. You will have to rotate the map to see the other side.
The bar at the top is what is available. It is a completely different program than FS2000-FSX. The old format became too constraining, so they did a substantial rewrite.
As well as the built in VFR map (see pull down menu while in flying) there are several addon maps available. Some will show a map on your pc, others can even display the (moving) map on a separate device, like an iPad... like this one for example
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...&highlight=Map
As for a top menu.. no, unless you turn on developer mode.
Before you go to developer mode, understand it can cause some significant problems, which you may not want to deal with just to get a top menu!!
