I swear I didn't mess with any settings that could conceivably affect these pop-ups. Then they started to pop up yesterday. Can't find anything in "Assistance" or elsewhere that reasonably describes these imbecilic "hints."

Oh, the pain!

Thanks all,

Mac6737


Click image for larger version.  Name: KTEB.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 273.4 KB  ID: 223512