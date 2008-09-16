Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Manditory update wont let me update

    johnyyz
    Manditory update wont let me update

    Went to the microsoft store and it wont let me update MSFS but i can update other stuff...
    error code Code: 0x80070141

    what do i do ?
    thanks
    

    Did you change Windows since your initial installation? If so, you may need to go to Windows 10 support and have them figure out how to get around the copy protection?
    johnyyz
    

    no i only changed the video card and nvidea driver
    MSFS was working with the new videocard 2 days ago, now when it asks for this manditory update i cant update (maybe file pathway too long) is the error code but i dont understand this kind of stuff

    I would need someone to walk me through this
