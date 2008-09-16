Thread: Manditory update wont let me update

Went to the microsoft store and it wont let me update MSFS but i can update other stuff...
error code Code: 0x80070141
what do i do ?
thanks
Core i7 10700K OC to 5.1 all cores/ MSI Z490 edge mobo/ Trident RAM DDR4 32GB(2X16GB) 3200mhz/ ASUS RTX 3080/ Win10 home/ Asus 32 inch monitor 1440p/ CH Flightstick and Pedals
Did you change Windows since your initial installation? If so, you may need to go to Windows 10 support and have them figure out how to get around the copy protection?
no i only changed the video card and nvidea driver
MSFS was working with the new videocard 2 days ago, now when it asks for this manditory update i cant update (maybe file pathway too long) is the error code but i dont understand this kind of stuff
I would need someone to walk me through this
