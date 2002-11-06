I have the Saitek Throttle Quad. I wish to assign button 14 to left fuel selector on, button 15 to left fuel selector off, and button 18 to right fuel selector on and button 19 to right fuel selector off.
Using the beta limited time trial version of FSUIPC 7, I have succeeded in assigning button 14 to turning on the left fuel selector (control: Fuel Selector Left) and off (control: Fuel Selector off).
Does anyone know what controls to use to do the same for the right fuel selector?
If I assign control: fuel selector right to button 18 : when the left fuel selector (LFS) is on, and I press button 18, the right fuel selecor (RFS) is turned on, but the left turns off. From that state, if I turn LFS on (using button 14), the LFS turns on and the RFS turns off.
I have lots of different fuel selecto related controls available through FSUIPC 7
Fuel Selector 2 - All, Centre, Left, Left Aux, Left Main, Off, Right, Right Aux, Right Main, Set
Fuel Selector 3 - All, Centre, Left, Left Aux, Left Main, Off, Right, Right Aux, Right Main, Set
Fuel Selector 4 - All, Centre, Left, Left Aux, Left Main, Off, Right, Right Aux, Right Main, Set
Fuel Selector - All, Centre, Left, Left Aux, Left Main, Off, Right, Right Aux, Right Main, Set
I can assign one button to turn both on simultaneously (Fuel Selector - ALL), and a second button off simultaneously (Fuel Selector - OFF). This is an option, but for full immersion (and future button box functionality), I'd like seperate switch functions if possible.
