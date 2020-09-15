I am having a problem with my recently downloaded MSFS 2020. When I try to open any of the 8 flight training tutorials they are grayed out. Clicking on any of the 8 grayed out panels results in no response. I downloaded my Premium Deluxe version of MSFS mid October. My computer is a iBuypower Gaming PC Computer Desktop Element 9260 (Intel Core i7-9700F 3.0Ghz, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB DDR4, 240GB SSD, 1TB HDD, WiFi & Windows 10 Home). I am told the computer is more than the minimal requirements recommend for the MSFS 2020. I intend to purchase add on hardware i.e. yolk/stick, throttle controls, foot peddles, etc., however I would like proceed through the tutorials with the keyboard before further purchases. Back to my main issue, what to do about the grayed out tutorial panels?