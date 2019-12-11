Thread: MSFS on SSD or nVME ?

My C drive is nVME but my MSFS is on a separate SSD drive.
Would it be ok to run MSFS on a nVME ???
I heard they have a tendency to overheat and are not good for gaming, IS THIS TRUE ?
thanks
Core i7 10700K OC to 5.1 all cores/ MSI Z490 edge mobo/ Trident RAM DDR4 32GB(2X16GB) 3200mhz/ ASUS RTX 3080/ Win10 home/ Asus 32 inch monitor 1440p/ CH Flightstick and Pedals
Howdy. There are plenty of YouTube videos of reviewers/gaming system builders using nVME drives in their rigs. I don't think it's an issue unless you don't have proper cooling/ventilation in your case in which the drive could overheat. An SSD can overheat as well in that condition.
You do realize the main difference between NVME and SSD is that NVME is connected to the PCI-Express bus directly instead of SATA? Otherwise, they are largely the same.
I am running the sim on an MVMe M.2 and I have not had any issues. I don't run the level of hardware you have, and I do have a well vented case, but it has not been a problem for me?
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
