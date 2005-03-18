Thread: new update - sensitivities really awful this time

the new update made the planes unflyable for me. First step, adjust the sensitivities in game, helps a bit. Then have to go into each plane's config files individually and fix what microsoft "fixed," some of their "fixes" were anything from hilarious to horrendous this time. I suppose I should have isolated the planes before doing the update, will certainly do so next time. So far I've got the 172 flying decently again, probably do the three or four others I use regularly one at a time. (I'm not gonna detail the config fixes unless anyone wants them. It's a pain in the ass process).
