Thread: RTW Retro Flight #123 Moscow to Berlin . . . . 1962 Part I

Deutsche Lufthansa flight DH-601 is an Ilyushin IL-18D on a flight from Moscow to Berlin (UUEE - EDDB). We have 3,300 gallons of fuel on board for the three hour flight. The weather will be good with moderate cloud cover for the entire flight. We will be cruising at 14,000 feet.
Thanks to:
Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-18D is by Pavel Hvatkin. The early 1960s Deutsche Lufthansa repaint is by Alexander Doronin.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and:
- Moscow Sheremetyevo airport is by Michael “Sabi” Schneider. At www.calclassic.com
- Berlin Schonefeld airport is from the East Germany package by Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
- Aeroflot timetable for Winter 1961/62 from Timetable Images at www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries at www.flightsim.com.
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch at www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
Click to Enlarge . . . . .
1. Aeroflot International Services Nr. 1 Winter Timetable 1961-1962.
2. Passengers loaded, initial cockpit checks completed and engines started.
3. Taxiing out to runway 7 for departure.
4. In the air and retracting the gear. Sheremetyevo’s domestic terminal is off to our left.
5. Turning on course for Berlin.
6. Climbing through 9,000 feet.
7. Cruising at 14,000 feet with the Istra River below.
8. We are about 100 nm from Moscow near the town of Sychyovka.
9. Cruising 250 nm from Moscow near the city of Vitebsk.
10. Now across the border into Lithuania. Vilnius is below the clouds.
11. We have crossed into Poland and see the Goldapa River below.
12. Now near Gdansk with the Baltic Sea in the distance off our right wing.
More in the Reply . . . .
Bookmarks