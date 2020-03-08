Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: RTW Retro Flight #123 Moscow to Berlin . . . . 1962 Part I

  Today, 04:48 PM #1
    RTW Retro Flight #123 Moscow to Berlin . . . . 1962 Part I

    Deutsche Lufthansa flight DH-601 is an Ilyushin IL-18D on a flight from Moscow to Berlin (UUEE - EDDB). We have 3,300 gallons of fuel on board for the three hour flight. The weather will be good with moderate cloud cover for the entire flight. We will be cruising at 14,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-18D is by Pavel Hvatkin. The early 1960s Deutsche Lufthansa repaint is by Alexander Doronin.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and:
    - Moscow Sheremetyevo airport is by Michael “Sabi” Schneider. At www.calclassic.com
    - Berlin Schonefeld airport is from the East Germany package by Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
    - Aeroflot timetable for Winter 1961/62 from Timetable Images at www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries at www.flightsim.com.
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch at www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    Click to Enlarge . . . . .

    1. Aeroflot International Services Nr. 1 Winter Timetable 1961-1962.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_01.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 465.1 KB  ID: 223488

    2. Passengers loaded, initial cockpit checks completed and engines started.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_02.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 401.1 KB  ID: 223489

    3. Taxiing out to runway 7 for departure.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_03.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 351.2 KB  ID: 223490

    4. In the air and retracting the gear. Sheremetyevo’s domestic terminal is off to our left.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_04.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 394.4 KB  ID: 223491

    5. Turning on course for Berlin.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_05.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 423.9 KB  ID: 223492

    6. Climbing through 9,000 feet.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_06.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 386.3 KB  ID: 223493

    7. Cruising at 14,000 feet with the Istra River below.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_07.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 374.2 KB  ID: 223494

    8. We are about 100 nm from Moscow near the town of Sychyovka.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_08.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 335.3 KB  ID: 223495

    9. Cruising 250 nm from Moscow near the city of Vitebsk.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_09.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 424.6 KB  ID: 223496

    10. Now across the border into Lithuania. Vilnius is below the clouds.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 330.7 KB  ID: 223497

    11. We have crossed into Poland and see the Goldapa River below.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 344.6 KB  ID: 223498

    12. Now near Gdansk with the Baltic Sea in the distance off our right wing.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 383.8 KB  ID: 223499

    More in the Reply . . . .
    Larry
    RTW Retro Flight #123 Moscow to Berlin . . . . 1962 Part II

    Click to Enlarge . . . . .

    13. The town of Pila is below. We are about 125 nm from Berlin.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_13.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 340.5 KB  ID: 223500

    14. Twenty five nm from the German border we see the Warta River as we make a slight turn.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_14.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 423.1 KB  ID: 223501

    15. A little over twenty nm from Berlin descending through 12,000 feet.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_15.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 334.2 KB  ID: 223502

    16. Passing through 8,000 feet west of Muncheberg continuing our descent to 3,000 feet.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_16.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 362.2 KB  ID: 223503

    17. Turning to intercept our approach to runway 7R at Berlin’s Schonefeld Airport.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_17.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 424.1 KB  ID: 223504

    18. Beginning our approach with flaps 15 and gear down.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_18.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 376.2 KB  ID: 223505

    19. Flaps now 30 as we continue to descend and line up our approach.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_19.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 379.2 KB  ID: 223506

    20. We are lined up with flaps 40 and have the runway threshold in sight.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_20.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 462.6 KB  ID: 223507

    21. Touchdown.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_21.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 429.4 KB  ID: 223508

    22. Off the runway taxiing to the terminal.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_22.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 392.8 KB  ID: 223509

    23. Parked, systems powered down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying Deutsche Lufthansa.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-18D_Deutsche Lufthansa_23.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 354.6 KB  ID: 223510
    Larry
    Default

    I love this. What a beautiful airplane!
    - James
