Thread: Starting fs2020 faster if possible?

Starting fs2020 faster if possible?

    ster100
    Default Starting fs2020 faster if possible?

    I read somewhere that by not loading certain scenery etcetera, during startup, startup happens much faster.
    Is that true?
    plainsman
    Default

    This is not the time to experiment with gimmicky mods to the program! It is very early in the release! Keep it as stock and simple as possible! There may be dependencies that don't show up until you crash unexpectedly, and it is much harder to fix if you have done this kind of mod while updates are rapidly being generated. Are you on a fast SSD? If you are on a HD, it really needs a fast SSD or M.2.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
