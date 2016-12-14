Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Curved Monitor

  Today, 02:46 PM
    malibudez
    Default Curved Monitor

    Just getting ready to get my new rig put together, and want to know if there are any advantages of a curved monitor vs. and regular monitor.
  Today, 03:52 PM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    If you are only using it for flight simulation, it would probably be more immersive. If you use the computer for other things like writing documents, it might be distracting? It is more a matter of taste, what you like. I don't use one, but I use the computer for other things as well.
