Latest Autopilot Adventure
I know that the autopilot issue(s) have been thoroughly documented, but thought I would share my latest experience.
Cruising at FL 140 in the Kingair, about an hour into a flight from KMCD to KCWF. Without warning the aircraft suddenly went nose up, snap rolled violently right and went immediately into a tailspin. While attempting to regain control, I switched to the external view and noticed that the elevator trim tabs were in the full nose-up position, and toggling the autopilot master switch had no effect on this. Fought the airplane all the way down to a (marginal) landing since now it flew like a dumpster in a tornado. The flight dynamics seemed to have been corrupted independent of the autopilot.
Restarted MSFS and reloaded the aircraft and all was well - for now.
Kind of disheartening because to this point I have never had an autopilot problem with the Kingair at all, believe it or not.
I can't wait for this one to get sorted out.
