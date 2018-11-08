Thread: How to move MSFS to new location...

How to move MSFS to new location...
1. Download Flight Simulator to its default location. The initial size file is now1.32 GB.
2. Go to Windows Settings / Apps and find the Flight Simulator "app"
3. Click on it and select Move
4. Point to your new location and execute.
The App will be moved to its new location.
maybe this is a sticky
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 02:41 PM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
