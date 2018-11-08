Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: How to move MSFS to new location...

    daspinall
    Jan 1999
    United Kingdom
    548
    2

    1. Download Flight Simulator to its default location. The initial size file is now1.32 GB.

    2. Go to Windows Settings / Apps and find the Flight Simulator "app"

    3. Click on it and select Move

    4. Point to your new location and execute.

    The App will be moved to its new location.


    maybe this is a sticky
