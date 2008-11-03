Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Why cant I change my message

  Today, 01:02 PM
    ster100
    Default Why cant I change my message

    I cant change my message.
    But I an logged on.
  Today, 01:27 PM
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Do you mean "edit" your post? There is a time limit for doing that.
  Today, 01:36 PM
    ster100
    Default

    Yes edit
  Today, 01:59 PM
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ster100 View Post
    Yes edit
    Like I said, there is a time limit for any editing. I think 2 hrs. The Edit Post will disappear after the time limit.

    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 02:03 PM.
