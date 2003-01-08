Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Nvidia or Radeon for FS 2020

    johnyyz
    Default Nvidia or Radeon for FS 2020

    Which will be the better graphics card for the next couple of yrs Nvidea RTX 3000 series or Radeon RX 6000 series ????
    Core i7 10700K OC to 5.1 all cores/ MSI Z490 edge mobo/ Trident RAM DDR4 32GB(2X16GB) 3200mhz/ ASUS RTX 3080/ Win10 home/ Asus 32 inch monitor 1440p/ CH Flightstick and Pedals
    loki
    Without seeing reviews and independent benchmarks for the AMD GPUs, it's still too early to tell.
