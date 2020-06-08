Here are some shots of the FSX stock 747-400 converted to FS2020. The cockpit and avionics I think are the FS2020 versions with the Salty mods incorporated.

The textures here aren't as crisp as native FS2020 aircraft but on the whole not too shabby! The good news is we can expect to see some of our favorites from FSX ported over. . Can you say 727?

There's a Delta livery and other airlines look to be in the works.

