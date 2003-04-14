Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Jetliners elevator trim moving with ap off

    shb7
    Jetliners elevator trim moving with ap off

    What would cause the a320, 747 and 787 elevator trim to move with autopilot off?
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by shb7
    What would cause the a320, 747 and 787 elevator trim to move with autopilot off?
    The Autopilot may be switched off, but the Fly-By-Wire system is always on. The control inputs go to the onboard computer first, which then sends modified signals to the control surface servos.
