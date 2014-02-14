Due to problems of my sight, I tried to change the Airbus_A321.cab gauge.
My aim was to have red Speed, Alt and HDG buttons when off, and green buttons when on.
I tried to get the modified Airbus_A321.cab with Cabdir.exe, but my attempt failed.
I succedeed with Cabpack.exe, but now loading of the aircraft is very slow.
There is a way to overcome this?
Many thanks

giorda35