Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Time traveling back to MSP

  1. Today, 06:56 PM #1
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    126

    Default Time traveling back to MSP

    Looking at my screenshots, I'm wondering, what can I do better? I feel like my images come out grainy or edgy. I'm sure the fuzzy weather I chose doesn't help either.

    This is FS9, screen shot pasted into Paint, saved as JPG per upload size limit. I don't have my resolution numbers in front of me as I'm not at home, but I suspect it's not a high resolution as it's all done on a small laptop.

    What do some of you use as your program/process of taking screenies to share? I'd like to get better for when I start sharing MSFS202020020200202.

    I also think I didn't get the install quite right of MSP, as the main building doesn't show a texture, but that's on me.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NWMSP.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 146.3 KB  ID: 223460

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NWMSP1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 285.5 KB  ID: 223461

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NWMSP2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 362.1 KB  ID: 223462

    Click image for larger version.  Name: NWMSP4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 289.2 KB  ID: 223463
    - James
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:43 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,143

    Default

    These aren't too bad James. The sharpness could be improved, but that could be due to the video card in your laptop. You also might try some adjustments to your FS9.cfg file. There are a lot of different suggestions out there, so try a search and try some of the suggestions.

    Try some of the tweaks on this web site:

    https://biggles11.wixsite.com/the-natural-world/tips-cfg-tweak
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. World Traveling Skymaster
    By lively303 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-07-2009, 07:16 PM
  2. Traveling around the world in dc-3 part 1.
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:54 AM
  3. Traveling in style with the HOOTERS girls!
    By TrentD_11 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 02-20-2004, 06:46 PM
  4. Egypt: traveling through History
    By StealthF117 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 01-28-2003, 04:13 PM
  5. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules