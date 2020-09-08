Hallo Flusifreunde,
mein Name ist Peter und bin neu in diesem Forum.
Ich hätte eine Frage,es geht um TUI Magic Life" Boeing 737-800SSW!
Ich besitze den P3Dv5 und dazu die PMDG 737-800 NGXu SSW,nun habe ich unter AVSIM dieses Library TUI Magic Life" Boeing 737-800SSW gefunden und würde es gerne verwenden.
Soviel ich weiß giebt es für Tui auch eine 738 in Yellow color ,unter AVSIM ist diese nicht zufinden.
Für die TUI Magic Life" Boeing 737-800SSW soll es eine Basis Version hier geben,wo finde ich diese.

Vielen Dank!
Gruss Peter