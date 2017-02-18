Does anyone know where I can find the New AI Livery for Trigana Air? I'm looking for the:

ATR 42-500
ATR 72-500
Boeing 737-400
DHC-6 Twin Otter

Click image for larger version.  Name: 737-400.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 34.9 KB  ID: 223454Click image for larger version.  Name: ATR42.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 82.5 KB  ID: 223455Click image for larger version.  Name: ATR75.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 83.4 KB  ID: 223456Name: DHC-6 Twin Otter.JPG Views: 18 Size: 51.3 KB

Any help would be greatly appreciated