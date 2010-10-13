Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I love the sim but the problems are starting to bug me.

    tomavis
    The latest.Throttle doesn't work on stick.Tried F-3.Nothing.If I start the flight in the air the throttle works find.Pulled plug on stick.NG .Restarted PC,NG.Anybody have a solution?
    learpilot
    try calibrating the throttle first
