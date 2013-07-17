Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Origin PC

    natman1965
    Anyone using a PC from this company for flight sim. I ordered a slightly customized unit form them last week and all I have herd so far is order received in a single email. Its slightly customized but nothing special. No 30 series nvidia card that would understandably increase wait time for god knows how long.

    Of course they waisted no time billing me. Billing departments always seem to work quick. Providing the product not so much.
    Apollo212
    Hi I wouldn't be too concerned, I to have ordered a new PC you don't say where yours is comeing from but the Average build time for a pc is around 3 weeks ,if its a ready built pc should be alot quicker ,have you tried phoning them for an update or emailing we all want our new pc's quick lol but it is far better to wait let them get soak tested and arrive in good working order.
