Thread: FS2004 PMDG 747 Paint Kit

FS2004 PMDG 747 Paint Kit

    ztans97
    FS2004 PMDG 747 Paint Kit

    Does anyone here have the Paint kit for the pmdg 747 or a link where I could get it? Any help will be appreciated
    douga66
    Would this help?
    https://pmdg.com/paint-kits/
