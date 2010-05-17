Thread: Where is my premium delux ac I had before?

Originally Posted by Stevepariser Originally Posted by

After using the complete program for about a month I received the famous ERROR message. Unable to communicate with the content servers. Out of action for about three weeks and low and behold today the program reinstalled. How happy I was to see the sim working again. I was then shocked to find out only 2 aircraft installed. What happened to the many aircraft I purchased with the premium deluxe? Back to the MS store to verify my purchase and shows it is installed along with the digital app. Now I see the premium deluxe not available. No help from MS.