Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Where is my premium delux ac I had before?

  1. Today, 04:09 PM #1
    Stevepariser
    Stevepariser is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    16

    Default Where is my premium delux ac I had before?

    After using the complete program for about a month I received the famous ERROR message. Unable to communicate with the content servers. Out of action for about three weeks and low and behold today the program reinstalled. How happy I was to see the sim working again. I was then shocked to find out only 2 aircraft installed. What happened to the many aircraft I purchased with the premium deluxe? Back to the MS store to verify my purchase and shows it is installed along with the digital app. Now I see the premium deluxe not available. No help from MS.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:17 PM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,137

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Stevepariser View Post
    After using the complete program for about a month I received the famous ERROR message. Unable to communicate with the content servers. Out of action for about three weeks and low and behold today the program reinstalled. How happy I was to see the sim working again. I was then shocked to find out only 2 aircraft installed. What happened to the many aircraft I purchased with the premium deluxe? Back to the MS store to verify my purchase and shows it is installed along with the digital app. Now I see the premium deluxe not available. No help from MS.
    I found this on the Microsoft Flight Simulator known issues page......

    " INSTALLATION “Only 2 aircraft”

    Installing the base sim using a different installation folder than the default folder will only download the mandatory content. To install the non-mandatory content, please do the following:

    Step 1: Go to Profile > Content Manager Step 2: Select the content you want to see in the sim Step 3: Download and install the content you selected Step 3: Reboot your computer Step 4: Launch Microsoft Flight Simulator "

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. In the "old days" before BMi, and before it had a baby, there was........
    By Andy71 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-17-2010, 02:45 AM
  2. FS Delux Edition Help please
    By Patsy in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-13-2007, 01:44 PM
  3. Any Known Copies of Delux FSX in Atlanta, Ga?
    By samkt30 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-06-2006, 08:27 PM
  4. had some time before my flight.
    By LFPG_pilot in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-05-2006, 08:40 AM
  5. Delux version
    By lizardmon in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-16-2006, 07:05 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules