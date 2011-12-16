Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Incoming Update Delayed

    https://www.flightsimulator.com/update-5-delay/

    Surprised this hasn't been posted already. Looks like they have hit a few snags...
    Vern.
    Much better they delay than wind everyone up again.

    Quote Originally Posted by Elvensmith
    https://www.flightsimulator.com/update-5-delay/

    Surprised this hasn't been posted already. Looks like they have hit a few snags...
    Looks like we'll be getting that autopilot fix though... Meanwhile, back to the world of dreams
