Thread: A Little Trip from CYYZ (Toronto, Canada) to KMEM (Memphis, TN)

    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    VIP Member
    Default A Little Trip from CYYZ (Toronto, Canada) to KMEM (Memphis, TN)

    Trying to get used to the tubeliners after all those hours in the Cessna.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 184.4 KB  ID: 223431

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 150.4 KB  ID: 223432

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 214.9 KB  ID: 223433

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 198.2 KB  ID: 223434

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 79.0 KB  ID: 223435

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 96.4 KB  ID: 223436

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 105.1 KB  ID: 223437

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 218.2 KB  ID: 223438

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 345.6 KB  ID: 223439

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    VIP Member
    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 219.2 KB  ID: 223440

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 167.4 KB  ID: 223441

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 263.0 KB  ID: 223442

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 228.4 KB  ID: 223443

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 235.2 KB  ID: 223444

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 205.6 KB  ID: 223445

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 192.9 KB  ID: 223446

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr023.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 186.0 KB  ID: 223447

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr024.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 191.6 KB  ID: 223448
    plainsman
    plainsman
    Member
    Default

    Excellent flight! Nice work!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    azzaro
    azzaro
    Top Gun
    Default

    Oh! It's like that is it? The temperature gets a little colder and you head south like the geese.
    Well it was nice having you here while it lasted. See you next spring. Nice shots. -- Bob
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    VIP Member
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    Excellent flight! Nice work!
    Thank you kindly!
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    VIP Member
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by azzaro View Post
    Oh! It's like that is it? The temperature gets a little colder and you head south like the geese.
    Well it was nice having you here while it lasted. See you next spring. Nice shots. -- Bob
    Thanks Bob. I just think I may stay south

    Name: D5F66723-061A-4DA0-B5AB-6D69C376AB97.jpeg Views: 12 Size: 94.7 KB

    Darn I phone pictures
