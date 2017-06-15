Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Advise needed

  Today, 09:21 AM
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Default Advise needed

    Hi
    First would low fps make my aircraft do erratic things ?
    So I was having difficulty Flying the A320 ,I was advised on here to watch relevant videos on youtube which I have done on takeoff,
    flight plans ,entering data etc into MCDU ,Simbrief, having made some notes ,I decided to give it all a try so I made a flight plan entered
    any missing info into MCDU that i thought was needed although this was limited, and took off, but low and behold it was just the same at a certain height engaged AP and dissaster the aircraft veered to Right and crashed.

    I have actually tried several flight plans and different configurations different was taking off ,toga and flex the only thing I can think of is that there is a difference in flight plans ie ones created in msfs and the ones in Simbrief etc or its my pc not cutting the Mustard and giving low fps like not enough to keep the plane flying or something like that.

    Can anyone tell me if I create a flight plan within MSFS20 is that all I need to make a flight or does it require entering more information in mcdu before takeoff, I am just trying to find out where I am going wrong.
    Being new I have tried all aids on and all aids off and somewhere in between.
    I am using the flybywire mod but have also tried without it the thing is all the aircraft handle the same way I am using the Boxed Disk version of the Sim I really dont think a reinstall will help although i did consider it.
    This as been a problem for me scince Msfs started updating and I am almost at the stage of giving up with it altogether, I know lack of knowledge is playing a part but tried to remedy that

    I have a new pc on order maybe should wait and see what happens with the new system which actually is a bit overkill even for a sim but I bought it for other things as well.

    I would be grateful if anyone can give me advise as to where I might be going wrong.

    Andrew
  Today, 10:20 AM
    PauloG01
    Default

    Are you using the default A320 neo?
  Today, 10:21 AM
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Default

    Yes I am with the Mod
