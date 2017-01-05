Here are a few shots of an Alaska Airlines A320 takeoff on a night departure from San Francisco Airport (KSFO) to Anchorage Alaska (PANC).

Our aircraft lined up on Runway 28R

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFO1.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 167.6 KB  ID: 223424

Panel and extended views of the runway centerline and lighting environment. The insert in the second shot shows our MCDU computed takeoff speeds.

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFO2.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 169.9 KB  ID: 223425

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFO21.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 202.7 KB  ID: 223426

Climbing out with the main terminal area in the background

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFO3.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 249.0 KB  ID: 223427

Turning towards our first waypoint with the Golden Gate bridge coming up below us

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFO31.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 165.3 KB  ID: 223429

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFO4.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 141.2 KB  ID: 223428