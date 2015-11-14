had to download this and that and here and there and everywhere and the d**n thing STILL doesnt work
installed VAInterface_2.28.1.21684
installed vc_redist.x64_(Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Redistributable (x64) - 14.0.23026)
downloaded vcruntime140.dll, msvcp140D.dll (and another bunch of dll's)
copied those files to the windows/syswow64 folder
regsvr those .dll's didnt work, regsvr32 didnt work either (because windows only is ONE ANNOYING OS, every day again and again)
anyway:
had to add:
[SDK]
EnableDataBroadcast=1
EnableCDUBroadcast.0=1
EnableCDUBroadcast.1=1
to the 737NGX_Options file
wrote exe.xml from scratch:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="Windows-1252" ?>
<SimBase.Document Type="Launch" version="1,0">
<Descr>Launch</Descr>
<Filename>exe.xml</Filename>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<Launch.ManualLoad>False</Launch.ManualLoad>
<Launch.Addon>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Name>CDU_IO</<Name>
<Path>C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\Remote CDU\CDU_IO.exe</Path>
<CommandLine></CommandLine>
<NewConsole>True</NewConsole>
</Launch.Addon>
</SimBase.Document>
did this and that etc etc...
AND IT STILL DOESNT WORK!!!
all it does is the CDU in FSX showing the characters i click on the CDU in the smartphone but the smartphone CDU DOESNT SHOW the menu's where the CDU in FX does!
I HATE THIS CRAPWARE!!! they should bring virtual avionics to justice for it!
keith :-(
