had to download this and that and here and there and everywhere and the d**n thing STILL doesnt work

installed VAInterface_2.28.1.21684

installed vc_redist.x64_(Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Redistributable (x64) - 14.0.23026)

downloaded vcruntime140.dll, msvcp140D.dll (and another bunch of dll's)

copied those files to the windows/syswow64 folder

regsvr those .dll's didnt work, regsvr32 didnt work either (because windows only is ONE ANNOYING OS, every day again and again)


anyway:

had to add:

[SDK]
EnableDataBroadcast=1
EnableCDUBroadcast.0=1
EnableCDUBroadcast.1=1

to the 737NGX_Options file

wrote exe.xml from scratch:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="Windows-1252" ?>

<SimBase.Document Type="Launch" version="1,0">
<Descr>Launch</Descr>
<Filename>exe.xml</Filename>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<Launch.ManualLoad>False</Launch.ManualLoad>
<Launch.Addon>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Name>CDU_IO</<Name>
<Path>C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\Remote CDU\CDU_IO.exe</Path>
<CommandLine></CommandLine>
<NewConsole>True</NewConsole>
</Launch.Addon>
</SimBase.Document>

did this and that etc etc...

AND IT STILL DOESNT WORK!!!

all it does is the CDU in FSX showing the characters i click on the CDU in the smartphone but the smartphone CDU DOESNT SHOW the menu's where the CDU in FX does!

I HATE THIS CRAPWARE!!! they should bring virtual avionics to justice for it!

keith :-(