Sometimes it's GA, GA Sport/Recreational, Business class jets, Jet Liners, Military and maybe I forgot one or two, but I like 'em all!

Here is this week's mood swing. Found this while playing around with my Jet liner inverntory!

The Boeing 757-200 and I can't believe the length of this "bad boy!" But, it's a nice flier and I do like the Condor livery on it!

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-10-26_8-34-31-392.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 235.9 KB  ID: 223418

Rick