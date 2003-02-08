Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: OoPs

  1. Today, 11:53 AM #1
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    534
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default OoPs

    When I do a MSFS and MS Store app repair and reset it completely deletes FS2020 from the puter, IS THIS NORMAL?
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    16.0 GB RAM (32gb installing soon)
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:16 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,000

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    When I do a MSFS and MS Store app repair and reset it completely deletes FS2020 from the puter, IS THIS NORMAL?
    Isn't that how they make money? Now ya gotta buy it again!

    I have read where this happens to others. Don't feel like the "Lone Ranger".
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:39 PM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,242

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    When I do a MSFS and MS Store app repair and reset it completely deletes FS2020 from the puter, IS THIS NORMAL?
    The repair will do exactly that, but the reset will delete MSFS. Only use reset if you really want to delete MSFS and re-download it.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:01 PM #4
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    534
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    The repair will do exactly that, but the reset will delete MSFS. Only use reset if you really want to delete MSFS and re-download it.
    that was a hard lesson.... ha it was all ok until I upgraded the motherboard....
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    16.0 GB RAM (32gb installing soon)
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. (fs2004)oops.......
    By coldpark_48 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-02-2003, 12:15 AM
  2. oops out of gas
    By oslpchris in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-01-2002, 02:36 PM
  3. Oops
    By kjm0817 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-11-2002, 12:17 PM
  4. OOPS...I was warned but I ignored!!
    By dangerzone in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-05-2002, 09:21 AM
  5. Oops, Joystick suddenly all hyperactive.
    By aspong in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-29-2002, 04:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules