Thread: Help: "Please insert Disc 1"!

  Today, 10:43 AM #1
    joancampos
    Default Help: "Please insert Disc 1"!

    Help!

    I have the Deluxe Premium MSFS2020 bought and downloaded since the first day. And now appears the message "Please insert Disc 1". I have no disc! What happened? I played yesterday without problem.

    Anyone can help me?

    Thank you
  Today, 10:50 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    This happens when MSFS can't detect an internet connection. Quit MSFS, reboot your router and relaunch MSFS.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    This happens when MSFS can't detect an internet connection. Quit MSFS, reboot your router and relaunch MSFS.
  Today, 11:27 AM #3
    joancampos
    Default

    Solved!

    - I've checked my Internet connection. It was OK!.

    - I've checked the language and time. No problem.

    - I've excluded the game from the Windows Security!

    But the message was there after the checking and msfs didn't work!

    So I've returned my PC to a previous restauration point (24/10).

    It worked. But I can't figured out what happened!
  Today, 11:28 AM #4
    joancampos
    Default

    Thanks tiger1962!

    Something happened.

    Perhaps Internet!
