Thread: Help: "Please insert Disc 1"!

I have the Deluxe Premium MSFS2020 bought and downloaded since the first day. And now appears the message "Please insert Disc 1". I have no disc! What happened? I played yesterday without problem.
Anyone can help me?
This happens when MSFS can't detect an internet connection. Quit MSFS, reboot your router and relaunch MSFS.
Solved!
- I've checked my Internet connection. It was OK!.
- I've checked the language and time. No problem.
- I've excluded the game from the Windows Security!
But the message was there after the checking and msfs didn't work!
So I've returned my PC to a previous restauration point (24/10).
It worked. But I can't figured out what happened!
Thanks tiger1962!
Something happened.
Perhaps Internet!
