Thread: Flightgear flight simulator

I just got an advertisement in my email from amazon. It's for a flight simulator, called flightgear. I read some of the reviews on it, and I guess it's free and open source. Anybody ever heard of it?
No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
Yes it has a forum of it's own on this site, scroll down past Microsoft Flight Sims, XPlane and P3D, and Flightgear is next.
Yep, it's been around for a number of years. It's nice in many ways, and just keeps getting better.Anybody ever heard of it?
