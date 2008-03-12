Thread: Flightgear flight simulator

Results 1 to 7 of 7

    shb7
    Flightgear flight simulator

    I just got an advertisement in my email from amazon. It's for a flight simulator, called flightgear. I read some of the reviews on it, and I guess it's free and open source. Anybody ever heard of it?
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/forum...102-FlightGear
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Default

    Yes it has a forum of it's own on this site, scroll down past Microsoft Flight Sims, XPlane and P3D, and Flightgear is next.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Yes it has a forum of it's own on this site, scroll down past Microsoft Flight Sims, XPlane and P3D, and Flightgear is next.
    My trigger finger is faster!
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    My trigger finger is faster!
    It's faster than my ISP Charlie, my connection keeps dropping out LOL!
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    lnuss
    lnuss
    Default

    Anybody ever heard of it?
    Yep, it's been around for a number of years. It's nice in many ways, and just keeps getting better.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    It's faster than my ISP Charlie, my connection keeps dropping out LOL!
    That just means time for another beer!

    Larry, Get your snow shovel ready! Big storm heading your way!
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
