Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Unable to reconnect flight plan

  1. Today, 07:35 AM #1
    ac103010
    ac103010 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    621

    Default Unable to reconnect flight plan

    Hi.

    Flying a 777 from Sin to LHR. After about 4 hrs I inadvertently hit the wrong ATC selection number and cancelled my flight plan. I tried to reconnect by loading the flight plan and selecting not to start at the gate. It restarts in flight at the same location but I've tried everything I can think of to re-engage the flight plan. Every selection I make leaves me with a number of choices, none of which seem to want to work. I've tried each one but as soon as I select GPS and APP the aircraft turns and appears to be heading back in the direction of SIN. Can someone tell me how to do this, please?

    I take the precaution of saving long flights periodically so I can return to the latest save as a last resort but I really don't want to fly the last hour again. And, of course, I need to know for the future.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:39 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,998

    Default

    Are you using the ATC window to re-establish your IFR flight plan? After selecting the IFR plan and the flight resumes from where it left off, are you opening the ATC window again and selecting to establish the IFR Flight? ATC should then give you the new heading and altitude to resume course to your destination.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Are there any websites to plan a flight-plan and download it onto FSX?
    By 3asv78 in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-30-2016, 02:14 AM
  2. Plan G flight plan wont load into FSX
    By bmatt569 in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 09-17-2014, 08:09 PM
  3. unable to use flight plan exported from the Super flight planner to FSX.
    By Shrikharan in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-06-2008, 12:26 PM
  4. Anyone Reconnect Flight Sim after an OS re-install?
    By Agrajag in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-05-2006, 02:03 PM
  5. Unable To Reconnect
    By andyjohnston in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-06-2005, 10:33 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules