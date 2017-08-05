Honestly, I tried to do a search on Steam - to read what has been written and avoid having to ask, but..
As you might imagine the search returned almost every post in the forum.

I have been flying Sim for less than a year. I have FSX and X-Plane. They were the first "quote-unquote" games I have ever played. I got them from Steam.
I would like to hear from anyone who has strong opinions one way or the other about using the Steam wrapper around your simulator software.

In my experience so far, it just gets in way. One extra login, compute resources getting used without adding value to the Sims, and a high probability they are collecting more stats than just how many times I have played Flight Sim.
What I don't know is, what would life be like if I did not have it?

Any comments?
Thank you in advance.