I haven't been doing a lot of flying lately, so It's been a few weeks since I've posted anything, but I did a nice flight this evening from Northeast Philadelphia to Nantucket in the TBM 930. Flight time today was just over one hour, and while the weather in the Philly area wasn't great, it improved some as the flight went on. Onto the pics!
Heading out to runway 6 at PNE as the sun tries to shine through the high cloud deck
Getting one last view of the Philly area as we enter the cloud layer that we would remain in for a while
Flying through the clouds and picking up some icing
The radar showing the weather we came through leaving Philadelphia
Cruising at FL210. One could argue the icing in MSFS is slightly exaggerated...
Descending into Nantucket
Visual conditions, but we flew the ILS approach to minimums for practice
Short final for runway 6. Disregard the ATC subtitle, that got stuck on the screen for some reason. On a good note, this is the first flight I was able to use ATC for the full flight without it bugging out
Welcome to Nantucket!
That's it for now. Hoping to finish my coast-to-coast trip soon too, so I'll probably have some more shots coming soon. Thanks for viewing!
