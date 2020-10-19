I haven't been doing a lot of flying lately, so It's been a few weeks since I've posted anything, but I did a nice flight this evening from Northeast Philadelphia to Nantucket in the TBM 930. Flight time today was just over one hour, and while the weather in the Philly area wasn't great, it improved some as the flight went on. Onto the pics!

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 258.7 KB  ID: 223399

Heading out to runway 6 at PNE as the sun tries to shine through the high cloud deck

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_2.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 275.8 KB  ID: 223401

Getting one last view of the Philly area as we enter the cloud layer that we would remain in for a while

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 92.1 KB  ID: 223402

Flying through the clouds and picking up some icing

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 385.1 KB  ID: 223403

The radar showing the weather we came through leaving Philadelphia

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_5.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 220.2 KB  ID: 223404

Cruising at FL210. One could argue the icing in MSFS is slightly exaggerated...

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_6.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 226.7 KB  ID: 223406

Descending into Nantucket

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 339.9 KB  ID: 223407

Visual conditions, but we flew the ILS approach to minimums for practice

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_8.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 360.0 KB  ID: 223408

Short final for runway 6. Disregard the ATC subtitle, that got stuck on the screen for some reason. On a good note, this is the first flight I was able to use ATC for the full flight without it bugging out

Click image for larger version.  Name: kpne_9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 400.7 KB  ID: 223409

Welcome to Nantucket!

That's it for now. Hoping to finish my coast-to-coast trip soon too, so I'll probably have some more shots coming soon. Thanks for viewing!