Thread: MSFS Addons

    Default MSFS Addons

    OK, as far as Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Flight Simulator goes, I did not "just fall off the cabbage truck".

    But I have been attempting to install various addons to MSFS, and have been encountering a weird error which seems to be mainly with aircraft/livery addons. Its basically saying that the "path is too long", even though the zip file structure did not look unusual at all.

    I diligently Googled on the issue which suggested that it is an issue with Windows Explorer, and to use a program like 7-zip instead. I had this utility, so I gave it a shot.

    I extracted the file with 7-zip and I indeed got much farther, until I got an error now indicating that "file name too long". Which is something I haven't seen since WINDOWS 3.0!

    I honestly don't think I'm doing anything stupid here, but has anyone else encountered this?

    By the way, the file in particular was the Liveries Mega Pack, v10.

    And, yes, these were all being pointed to the correct Community folder.
    When I load add-ons to the Community folder, first I unzip the file to a specific (and temporary) location, then copy the main folder -(not all the serarate subfolders)- to the Community on my C drive. My installation is on a different drive, and MSFS automatically moves it there, but leaves a reference file with directions to the install drive. But, I found it best to install it to the C drive Community, others have differing opinions, but it works just fine for me.

    There's a very nice instruction in this forum - search "accessing Community folder".

    Also, check in the location you unpacked the file to, for a readme.txt file for instructions on which folders need to go the Community.
    I tried extracting to a specific temp location and then copying the main (topmost) folder of this location to Community. It seems to get about halfway, and then again stops with this error:

    I have been installing addons on my non-C: drive Community location (my main MSFS install is on an external SSD), and so far has not been a problem. I am going to try installing to my C: drive Community folder however, and see what happens. Thanks for your feedback!
    What's the full path to your Community folder, starting from the drive letter?
