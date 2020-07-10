Thread: MSFS Addons

When I load add-ons to the Community folder, first I unzip the file to a specific (and temporary) location, then copy the main folder -(not all the serarate subfolders)- to the Community on my C drive. My installation is on a different drive, and MSFS automatically moves it there, but leaves a reference file with directions to the install drive. But, I found it best to install it to the C drive Community, others have differing opinions, but it works just fine for me.
There's a very nice instruction in this forum - search "accessing Community folder".
Also, check in the location you unpacked the file to, for a readme.txt file for instructions on which folders need to go the Community.
