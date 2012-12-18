Just wondering if anyone else has seen this before: the nose-up direction is fine, but about half of each wheel rotation in the nose-down direction just results in jittery movements without much change, so to undo 9 rotations nose-up, I have to spin ~20 times the other direction. I’m using this in MSFS 2020, but I’m seeing this behavior in the basic Windows properties/“calibration” window for the controller, so I don’t think it’s an MSFS thing, but I could be wrong ...

Does this type of failure sound familiar to anyone? It sounds to be like the encoder is horked, but before I rip it open to see probably nothing, thought I’d ask ...